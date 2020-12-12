Advertisement

Lancaster County Engineer Urges Extreme Caution on roads in Lancaster County due to winter condition

(KVLY)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lancaster County Engineer, Pam Dingman, urges extreme caution when using paved roads in Lancaster County due to Friday’s forecasted weather conditions of rain and snow. These conditions are expected throughout the night into Saturday morning creating continued icy road conditions in Lancaster County.

Lancaster County has only one shift of employees available to treat roads. The County’s trucks will start at 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning on the county’s paved roads.

Dingman urges individuals to use extreme caution when navigating the roads in Lancaster County due to the current freezing conditions. In addition, she is advised individuals stay back at least 100 feet from the county trucks that are treating roads.

Dingman encourages anyone with road concerns to contact The Lancaster County Engineering department at 402-441-7681. For more information or assistance, The Lancaster County Engineer’s website www.lancaster.ne.gov/engineer also has a complete listing of roads and bridges currently closed in Lancaster County.

