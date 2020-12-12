Advertisement

Lincoln Fire and Rescue among those first in line for COVID-19 vaccine

(MGN Online)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue’s paramedics are among the first in line for the COVID-19 vaccine, and they said they’ve been told they could get it next week.

Lincoln’s 290 firefighter paramedics come into contact with patients with COVID-19 or COVID-19 symptoms every day and since March they’ve only had 28 COVID-19 cases, acting Chief Dave Engler said. This is less than 10% of their staff.

Despite their PPE keeping them safe, Engler said he’s ready to get the vaccine.

“We know this is far from over but it does help give us that extra reassurance,” Chief Dave Engler, LFR.

The paramedics aren’t required to get the vaccine, but those that do want it will be vaccinated in shifts to prevent the potential side effects from affecting the department’s staffing.

Also in that first phase along with firefighters are healthcare workers and long-term care staff and residents.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Fire is investigating the cause of a fatal house explosion near 51st and L streets...
Police: 3rd person dies following Nebraska house explosion
Gov. Ricketts announces new Directed Health Measures to take effect on Saturday
Tunnel Walk Nebraska FB vs Penn State Nebraska Football Nebraska Athletics Communications...
False positive COVID-19 cases frequent for Huskers, according to Frost
Ricketts loosening Nebraska COVID-19 restrictions
The Florida Department announces there are 1,467 cases of COVID-19 in Florida as of Tuesday...
Five additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

Latest News

Lancaster County Engineer Urges Extreme Caution on roads in Lancaster County due to winter condition
Senator Ben Sasse responds to Supreme Court’s decision
No Business Like "Snow" Business
From Record Highs...To “Snowy” Skies...
It’s been an interesting week of weather around here as we’ve gone from record or near-record...
From record highs to snowy skies