Lincoln Fire and Rescue among those first in line for COVID-19 vaccine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue’s paramedics are among the first in line for the COVID-19 vaccine, and they said they’ve been told they could get it next week.

Lincoln’s 290 firefighter paramedics come into contact with patients with COVID-19 or COVID-19 symptoms every day and since March they’ve only had 28 COVID-19 cases, acting Chief Dave Engler said. This is less than 10% of their staff.

Despite their PPE keeping them safe, Engler said he’s ready to get the vaccine.

“We know this is far from over but it does help give us that extra reassurance,” Chief Dave Engler, LFR.

The paramedics aren’t required to get the vaccine, but those that do want it will be vaccinated in shifts to prevent the potential side effects from affecting the department’s staffing.

Also in that first phase along with firefighters are healthcare workers and long-term care staff and residents.

