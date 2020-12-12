Senator Ben Sasse responds to Supreme Court’s decision

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory. 106 congressmen including Nebraska’s Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith signed an amicus brief in support of a Texas-led election lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse issued the following statement after the United States Supreme Court rejected the Texas attorney general’s lawsuit to overturn the presidential election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

“Since Election Night, a lot of people have been confusing voters by spinning Kenyan Birther-type, ‘Chavez rigged the election from the grave’ conspiracy theories, but every American who cares about the rule of law should take comfort that the Supreme Court — including all three of President Trump’s picks — closed the book on the nonsense.”

