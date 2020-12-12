Sunday Forecast: Clearing skies with chilly December temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After dealing with areas of light to moderate snow across much of eastern Nebraska, it will be mainly dry as we head into Sunday and early next week with some seasonally chilly December temperatures.

Cloudy skies are expected to hang around Saturday night and into early on Sunday before high pressure settles into the area, giving us clearing skies into Sunday afternoon. Look for mainly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s across the state on Sunday.

Chilly December temperatures in the 30s and low 40s are expected for Sunday. (KOLN)

In Lincoln, clouds should keep temperatures from dropping to far overnight and into early on Sunday. We should wake up to temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s Sunday morning before reaching the middle 30s by the afternoon with sunny skies and west and northwest winds up to 10 MPH making it feel just a bit colder.

Cloudy skies early on Sunday should give way to sunny skies and seasonally cold temperatures by Sunday afternoon. (KOLN)

The extended forecast is fairly quiet as we head into next week. There will be a quick moving system that could give us a shot of light snow on Tuesday, but other than that, mainly dry and chilly weather is expected over the next week. Highs should generally be in the 30s with Thursday and Friday potentially reaching the lower to middle 40s. We’ll also be in for some cold mornings with lows in the lower to middle teens. Watch out for Wednesday morning as lows across the state could fall to the single digits to lower teens.

Chilly weather is expected into early next week with another chance for some light snow on Tuesday before temperatures warm back to the lower and middle 40s for Thursday and Friday. (KOLN)

