Advertisement

Sunday Forecast: Clearing skies with chilly December temperatures

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After dealing with areas of light to moderate snow across much of eastern Nebraska, it will be mainly dry as we head into Sunday and early next week with some seasonally chilly December temperatures.

Cloudy skies are expected to hang around Saturday night and into early on Sunday before high pressure settles into the area, giving us clearing skies into Sunday afternoon. Look for mainly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s across the state on Sunday.

Chilly December temperatures in the 30s and low 40s are expected for Sunday.
Chilly December temperatures in the 30s and low 40s are expected for Sunday.(KOLN)

In Lincoln, clouds should keep temperatures from dropping to far overnight and into early on Sunday. We should wake up to temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s Sunday morning before reaching the middle 30s by the afternoon with sunny skies and west and northwest winds up to 10 MPH making it feel just a bit colder.

Cloudy skies early on Sunday should give way to sunny skies and seasonally cold temperatures by...
Cloudy skies early on Sunday should give way to sunny skies and seasonally cold temperatures by Sunday afternoon.(KOLN)

The extended forecast is fairly quiet as we head into next week. There will be a quick moving system that could give us a shot of light snow on Tuesday, but other than that, mainly dry and chilly weather is expected over the next week. Highs should generally be in the 30s with Thursday and Friday potentially reaching the lower to middle 40s. We’ll also be in for some cold mornings with lows in the lower to middle teens. Watch out for Wednesday morning as lows across the state could fall to the single digits to lower teens.

Chilly weather is expected into early next week with another chance for some light snow on...
Chilly weather is expected into early next week with another chance for some light snow on Tuesday before temperatures warm back to the lower and middle 40s for Thursday and Friday.(KOLN)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ricketts announces new Directed Health Measures to take effect on Saturday
The LLCHD kept the Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial at severe risk on Dec. 11.
LLCHD reports three new deaths in Lancaster County
The Nebraska 511 for Dec. 11
Icy roads on I-80; NSP implements vehicle tow ban
Ricketts loosening Nebraska COVID-19 restrictions
The Nebraska 511
NSP: Watch out for icy roads

Latest News

No Business Like "Snow" Business
Weather Alert Day: Light to moderate snow expected overnight into early Saturday
Areas of light to moderate snow impact the state overnight into early Saturday morning.
Bill's Friday Night Forecast
Lancaster County Engineer urges extreme caution on roads in Lancaster County due to winter condition
No Business Like "Snow" Business
From Record Highs...To “Snowy” Skies...