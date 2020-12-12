Weather Alert Day: Light to moderate snow expected overnight into early Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After seeing a record high on Tuesday, a tied record high on Wednesday, and highs in the 50s on Thursday, we’ve been receiving a dose of December reality on Friday with cloudy, cold, and snowy conditions across much of the state.

On the backside of a potent low pressure system, areas of light to moderate snow have been impacting the state over the past 12 hours and will continue to do so as we head into the overnight hours and early Saturday morning. Snow is expected to end from west to east across central and eastern Nebraska overnight, but still could be light to moderate at times with some quick accumulations possible. Total snowfall is still expected to range between 2″ to 5″ from south central Nebraska and into east central sections of the state - including areas like Lincoln, Omaha, Columbus, Grand Island, Hastings, and Kearney. Some localized higher amounts up to 6″ or 7″ are possible for parts of central Nebraska that picked up several inches of snow already earlier Friday afternoon.

As snow ends early on Saturday, we’ll be left with the possibility of some fog early on Saturday across eastern Nebraska with our fresh blanket of snow and cloudy skies through the morning hours. By the afternoon, we should see some peeks of sunshine with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain quite chilly with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 30s - but when we factor in a north wind at 10 to 20 MPH, it will likely feel the teens and 20s through most of Saturday.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s are expected on Saturday. (KOLN)

Cloudy skies early on Saturday with some lingering light snow and patchy fog is possible before skies become partly cloudy by Saturday afternoon. (KOLN)

Past Saturday, we should see very December-like weather for Sunday and into next week with highs mainly in the 30s. Dry weather is expected for Sunday and Monday before we could see another quick shot of light snow on Tuesday. Dry weather returns for Wednesday through Friday of next week. Temperatures will dip to the low 30s on Tuesday before warming back to the low 40s by Friday.

