Winter weather in Nebraska; information and photos

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Winter weather has spread across Nebraska. Several state officials and agencies have warned of slick and icy roads across the state. Drivers are reminded to be mindful of the wet road conditions and to drive safely.

For more information on Nebraska road conditions, check the Nebraska 511.

Lincoln Information:

City operations: Twenty material spreaders are applying granular salt pre-wet with brine on arterial streets and bridges. Crews will remain on duty overnight responding to changing conditions.

National Weather Service: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Saturday. Up to four inches of snow is possible.

Weather conditions: Light snow

Street conditions: Arterial streets range from wet with slush to light snow cover. Drivers should be alert for slick spots as snowfall is expected to linger overnight and temperatures fall below freezing.

