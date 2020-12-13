Lincoln teen donates art supplies to Pediatric Place

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Pediatric Place at CHI Health St. Elizabeth is now full of art supplies all thanks to a local teen’s donation. This is the 10th donation Cameron Steinblock has made to the Pediatric Unit in the last eight years.

Sunday’s drop off was one of his biggest yet, with about $1,900 of art supplies and crafts. The teen said he does this every year because he had previously been in a pediatric unit and knows how much the supplies are needed to help keep the kids busy.

“I was there with HSP and I didn’t get out of bed and that’s what started it, is me wanting to do something and not having a lot to do,” said Steinblock.

He donated 240 art kits and Christmas crafts. Steinblock said they weren’t able to take all of the art supplies on Sunday, so they’re planning on making another drop off sometime in June.

