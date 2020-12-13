Lincoln’s Indian Center collects donations for South Dakota reservation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Monday morning a moving truck full of winter coats and supplies will be on its way to Pine Ridge Native American Reservation in South Dakota. This is all thanks to local organizations and community members. Currently, there are over 40,000 people living on the reservation in South Dakota, many of them in poverty. For the second year, Lincoln’s Indian Center held a donation drive to try and help.

“This community has just been overwhelming,” said Farmer Bill Hawkins. “Especially in these trying times, I’d say we came close or overdid what we did last year”.

Farmer Bill is the one who will be making the nearly 500 mile trek to South Dakota in the morning. He teamed up with the Indian Center for the drive. One of the co-organizers of the drive said he lived there for seven years and still has family there. He said he’s humbled by this.

“Knowing a few of these donations will go to them is really powerful and empowering and I’m just humbled by the outpouring and generosity from the people in Lincoln,” said Kevin Abourezk, Vice Chairman of the Indian Center.

But it’s not all coats and scarves, there are also instruments and Christmas presents. Abourezk said Stand In For Nebraska also played a huge role in this. The reservation recently had a break-in and all of its Christmas presents were stolen. The organizations collected things to replace the stolen items and also were able to get the moving truck donated to take the items to South Dakota.

“We do need to come together as leaders in this state and making sure our native brothers and sisters are being served,” said Carol Flora, Stand In For Nebraska Co-Founder.

“When I see this kind of effort to help our people, I know we are seen, I know we are recognized,” said Abourezk.

Farmer Bill said that throughout the week, workers will help pick up the supplies and distribute it across the reservation.

Teaching Artist & Consultant Renee Sans Souci released a statement to 10/11 NOW about the drive:

“Today, I witnessed the efforts of the Lincoln community joining together to provide warm coats and other much needed items for our Oglala Lakota relatives on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. This year is an even more difficult time for them due to the COVID 19 pandemic. My children are Oglala Lakota, so I feel strongly connected to our relatives there in Pine Ridge. I accepted tobacco from Kevin Abourezk to offer a blessing that all will go well for their trip and for everyone involved. As an UmoNhoN woman, I told him, it is an honor to be asked to pray for such a wonderful gathering and I will continue to pray for the Oglala Lakota Oyate. WibthahoN! Wopila! Thank you!”

