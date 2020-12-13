Monday Forecast: A bitterly cold start to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One of the coldest nights of the winter season is expected tonight and into early on Monday as we combine clearing skies, light winds, with fresh snow on the ground across much of south central into eastern Nebraska. This will likely give us lows tonight into the single digits and lower teens across the state and when combined with light winds, it could feel even colder.

With increasing clouds ahead of our next system, by the afternoon we’re expecting mostly cloudy to cloudy skies across the state with more chilly December temperatures. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 20s to middle 30s - not too far away from where they should be in mid-December.

In Lincoln, it could be the coldest night we’ve seen since late February. The last time we were at 10° or colder was February 20th, when the low temperature was 1°. Look for highs around 30° by Monday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. East and southeast winds at 5 to 15 MPH will likely give us wind chills in the upper teens to lower 20s through most of the day on Monday.

While it should be dry for most of Monday, an upper level trough dropping into the southern plains is expected to produce some light snow across the state Monday night into Tuesday. The best chances for some light accumulating snow will likely stay across central and western Nebraska. In Lincoln, we won’t rule out the chance for some light snow, especially into Tuesday morning. Snowfall amounts of about 1″ to 2″ with some isolated amounts up to 3″ are possible across south central into southwestern Nebraska. For Lincoln, perhaps a trace to maybe 1″ is possible if we do see snow.

Past this chance for snow, chances for any moisture are pretty slim as we head towards next weekend. Temperatures should gradually warm into the second half of the week and into next weekend with highs on Thursday and Friday in the low to mid 40s. Saturday will see a brief cool down back to the upper 30s before we could see highs in the upper 40s by next Sunday.

