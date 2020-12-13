Nebraska to face Rutgers on Friday
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Huskers’ twitter posted on Sunday that Nebraska will face off against Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey on Friday. The game will start at 3 p.m. CT and be aired via the Big Ten Network.
Week nine matchup in Piscataway this Friday.— Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) December 13, 2020
🕒 3:00pm
📺 @BigTenNetwork
⌚️ @SartorHamann | #GBR pic.twitter.com/e9WEHu7F9w
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.