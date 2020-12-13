Advertisement

Nebraska to face Rutgers on Friday

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 1:15 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Huskers’ twitter posted on Sunday that Nebraska will face off against Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey on Friday. The game will start at 3 p.m. CT and be aired via the Big Ten Network.

