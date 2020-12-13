Saline County Sheriff’s Office responds to Smithfield Accident
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SALINE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) -The Saline County Sheriff’s Office responded accident happened at the Smithfield Foods Cold Storage Facility on Saturday.
Officers were dispatched to the facility at 9:18 p.m. on reports on an industrial accident involving a fork lift and pallet stands. Crete Fire and Rescue was also there.
Saline County Sheriff said the incident is still under investigation.
