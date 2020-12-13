Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage on home of fallen Lincoln Police Investigator

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Tunnels to Tower Foundation announced on Saturday that they paid off the mortgage of fallen LPD Investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera’s family’s home as part of its 2020 Season of Hope.

Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera was shot in late August 2020 while trying to serve a warrant. He passed away in early September.

In 2019, Tunnel to Towers provided 24 mortgage-free homes to fallen first responders and their families throughout the month of December. This year, the Foundation will be provide 36 Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders and catastrophically-injured veterans with mortgage-free homes through the end of the year.

“Our country is full of heroes like Investigator Herrera, men and women who spend decades putting their lives on the line to protect everyday Americans. The sense of security that comes with knowing you never have to worry about a mortgage payment again - we owe it to them, and to the families they leave behind. It means the world to us to be able to give this gift to Carrie and her children ahead of the holidays,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

