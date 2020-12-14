Advertisement

14 NDCS employees test positive for COVID-19 over two days

NDCS updates the number of staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
NDCS updates the number of staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.(KOLN/MGN)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 14 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last two days.

NDCS says of the 14 employees, 12 work at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. The other two are employed at two other facilities: the Nebraska State Penitentiary, and the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility.

Currently, 119 staff members are quarantining with active cases of the virus.

Corrections also reports that 117 inmates currently have COVID-19.

Five total facilities are impacted, with two of them in Lincoln. They include the Lincoln Correctional Center (19), and the Nebraska State Penitentiary (5).

Other facilities include the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (10), the Omaha Correctional Center (56), and the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (27).

Six inmates have died since the Coronavirus began to impact NDCS.

