Big Red trying to rebound after Minnesota loss

The Huskers will play at Rutgers on Friday
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost looks on as the Huskers fall to Minnesota.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost looks on as the Huskers fall to Minnesota.
By Dan Corey
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The season isn’t over quite yet for the Nebraska football team. After falling to 2-4 on the season, the Huskers will try and rebound against Rutgers on Friday. Scott Frost seemed optimistic about his team’s attitude following the 24-17 loss to the Gophers on Saturday.

“Kids will stay in it, this team’s together they care about each other, we’re not worried about that, I’m just worried about getting wins at this point. I love how our mentality has changed, how the kids are caring about each other, I love the feel around the building,” said Frost following the upset victory by Minnesota.

Nebraska and Rutgers will play this Friday with the game starting at 3:00 p.m. CT and will be televised on Big Ten Network.

