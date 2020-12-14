Big Red trying to rebound after Minnesota loss

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The season isn’t over quite yet for the Nebraska football team. After falling to 2-4 on the season, the Huskers will try and rebound against Rutgers on Friday. Scott Frost seemed optimistic about his team’s attitude following the 24-17 loss to the Gophers on Saturday.

“Kids will stay in it, this team’s together they care about each other, we’re not worried about that, I’m just worried about getting wins at this point. I love how our mentality has changed, how the kids are caring about each other, I love the feel around the building,” said Frost following the upset victory by Minnesota.

Nebraska and Rutgers will play this Friday with the game starting at 3:00 p.m. CT and will be televised on Big Ten Network.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.