Brenden Jaimes announces he will prepare for NFL Draft

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After making 40 straight starts on the offensive line, Nebraska senior Brenden Jaimes has announced he will start preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft. Jaimes, who’s been a staple for the Huskers along the line, did have the option of coming back to play for the Huskers for another year due to the pandemic cutting this year short. Nebraska plays at Rutgers this Friday.

