Advertisement

Brenden Jaimes announces he will prepare for NFL Draft

The Nebraska offensive lineman announced he will start preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft
Brenden Jaimes gets ready for game against Illinois
Brenden Jaimes gets ready for game against Illinois(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After making 40 straight starts on the offensive line, Nebraska senior Brenden Jaimes has announced he will start preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft. Jaimes, who’s been a staple for the Huskers along the line, did have the option of coming back to play for the Huskers for another year due to the pandemic cutting this year short. Nebraska plays at Rutgers this Friday.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska to face Rutgers on Friday
Saline County Sheriff’s Office responds to Smithfield accident
This is a copy of a cryptogram sent to the San Francisco Chronicle, Nov. 11, 1969, by the...
Amateur codebreakers crack Zodiac Killer’s cipher
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
The Tunnels to Tower Foundation announced on Saturday that they paid off the mortgage of fallen...
Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage on home of fallen Lincoln Police Investigator

Latest News

Huskers discuss upcoming game with Rutgers
The Nebraska women's basketball team gets ready to play Illinois at home.
Nebraska ready to face Creighton in women’s hoops
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost looks on as the Huskers fall to Minnesota.
Big Red trying to rebound after Minnesota loss
Nebraska to face Rutgers on Friday