“Hope is here” Local hospitals receive COVID-19 vaccine

Bryan Health receives its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.
Bryan Health receives its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.(Bryan Health)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first shipments of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine have arrived at Nebraska hospitals.

Bryan Health captured the unboxing of their first Pfizer vaccine shipment Monday morning, saying “hope is here!” Healthcare workers there will begin getting vaccinated Monday afternoon.

CHI Health officials said that some local hospitals, including one in Omaha, have already received a shipment of the vaccine.

CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln and CHI St. Francis in Grand Island are scheduled to receive the first shipment later on Monday or on Tuesday.

Healthcare workers will be the first to receive the vaccine at CHI, as well.

“It is hope in a bottle,” said CHI Health Vice President of Pharmacy, Mike Tiesi.

