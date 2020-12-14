“Hope is here” Local hospitals receive COVID-19 vaccine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The first shipments of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine have arrived at Nebraska hospitals.

Bryan Health captured the unboxing of their first Pfizer vaccine shipment Monday morning, saying “hope is here!” Healthcare workers there will begin getting vaccinated Monday afternoon.

Hope is here! We received our first shipment of @pfizer vaccines with administration for the first wave of frontline staff and doctors happening today. #covid19 #LNK pic.twitter.com/UJzuOPzDRW — Bryan Health (@Bryan_Health) December 14, 2020

CHI Health officials said that some local hospitals, including one in Omaha, have already received a shipment of the vaccine.

The 1st doses of the Pfizer #vaccine have arrived at CHI Health CUMC – Bergan Mercy, & and our team of health care professionals is making plans to vaccinate staff. It’s history in the making, & an extraordinary step toward ending the #pandemic. #COVID19vaccine #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/7eMjXlNpbt — CHI Health (@CHIhealth) December 14, 2020

CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln and CHI St. Francis in Grand Island are scheduled to receive the first shipment later on Monday or on Tuesday.

Healthcare workers will be the first to receive the vaccine at CHI, as well.

“It is hope in a bottle,” said CHI Health Vice President of Pharmacy, Mike Tiesi.

