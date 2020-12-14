Center for People in Need sees 156% increase in families served since beginning of 2020

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Each week the Center for People in Need is serving more than 1,800 families and they said that number keeps going up.

“This tells us there’s a pandemic going on in our community, these are not normal times,” Chris Funk, executive director for The Center for People in Need said.

To accommodate for this increase, the Center has changed their distributions to an outdoor drive through and hired eleven new staff members.

“We’ve never seen an increase like this,” Funk said.

Last month, they served 3,295 families, compared to just over 1,200 families in January before the pandemic; that’s a 156% increase.

“It’s your community, your neighbors, your friends and they are hurting,” Funk said.

They’ve also issued nearly 2,500 new client cards since the pandemic began. That means around 40% of those they’ve served this year have never sought the Center’s services before.

“People whose wages are low to begin with who were just making ends meet but don’t have many savings, those are the families being hurt the most,” Funk said.

Overall, this year so far they’ve served 5,576 families. This number does include January and February, before the pandemic hit Lincoln. In 2019, they served around 3,400 for a 61% increase.

“People are going to continue needing to get help, I’m concerned about help running out,” Funk said.

“Funk said local donors and foundations have helped, but the Center, and Lincoln need more assistance from the state and federal governments.

“We need all resources to come together,” Funk said.

