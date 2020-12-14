Advertisement

Center for People in Need sees 156% increase in families served since beginning of 2020

Between January and November 2020, the Center for People in Need has seen a 156% increase in...
Between January and November 2020, the Center for People in Need has seen a 156% increase in families served per month.(KOLN)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Each week the Center for People in Need is serving more than 1,800 families and they said that number keeps going up.

“This tells us there’s a pandemic going on in our community, these are not normal times,” Chris Funk, executive director for The Center for People in Need said.

To accommodate for this increase, the Center has changed their distributions to an outdoor drive through and hired eleven new staff members.

“We’ve never seen an increase like this,” Funk said.

Last month, they served 3,295 families, compared to just over 1,200 families in January before the pandemic; that’s a 156% increase.

“It’s your community, your neighbors, your friends and they are hurting,” Funk said.

They’ve also issued nearly 2,500 new client cards since the pandemic began. That means around 40% of those they’ve served this year have never sought the Center’s services before.

“People whose wages are low to begin with who were just making ends meet but don’t have many savings, those are the families being hurt the most,” Funk said.

Overall, this year so far they’ve served 5,576 families. This number does include January and February, before the pandemic hit Lincoln. In 2019, they served around 3,400 for a 61% increase.

“People are going to continue needing to get help, I’m concerned about help running out,” Funk said.

“Funk said local donors and foundations have helped, but the Center, and Lincoln need more assistance from the state and federal governments.

“We need all resources to come together,” Funk said.

To donate or learn more about the Center’s services, visit their website here.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska to face Rutgers on Friday
Saline County Sheriff’s Office responds to Smithfield Accident
This is a copy of a cryptogram sent to the San Francisco Chronicle, Nov. 11, 1969, by the...
Amateur codebreakers crack Zodiac Killer’s cipher
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
The Tunnels to Tower Foundation announced on Saturday that they paid off the mortgage of fallen...
Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage on home of fallen Lincoln Police Investigator

Latest News

Bryan Health receives its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.
“Hope is here” Local hospitals receive COVID-19 vaccine
Crews are on scene of a trailer fire near 27th and Cornhusker Highway
LFR on scene of fire near 27th and Cornhusker Highway
Temperatures stay cold on Monday with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s across the state.
Monday Forecast: Clouds on the increase this afternoon
Noah Miller
Suspect arrested in two cases; one involving counterfeit cash used at Runza