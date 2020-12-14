Huskers discuss upcoming game with Rutgers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Huskers spoke with the press on Monday in a leadup to their game with Rutgers.

Players and Coach Scott Frost discussed improvements, public perception and past events which have helped shape the team during the 2020 season.

"I read all the Twitter comments and all that stuff and see what people say about us and about our coaches and about our team and I think they're crazy"- Insightful stuff from Garrett Nelson. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/XNPGK9CvY5 — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) December 14, 2020

"Football guy alert"-Big @BussinWTB fan Garrett Nelson talking about getting two teeth knocked out against Penn State. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/ItgEJdcykw — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) December 14, 2020

Frost, "The progress matters but the results have to come" #Huskers pic.twitter.com/Zu2bm7OCFe — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) December 14, 2020

Here's @austin11allen on his friendship with @Noah11_V. Both can hoop, both from small towns in Nebraska, both have 11 in their Twitter handle. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/TEa97Qdxzq — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) December 14, 2020

"It's gonna flip and when that happens, everything that coach has said, everything that we see inside, when that's exposed to the outside world, it's going to be a pretty exciting day at Nebraska."-Casey Rogers #Huskers pic.twitter.com/z7frP7lg5G — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) December 14, 2020

