Advertisement

Huskers discuss upcoming game with Rutgers

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Huskers spoke with the press on Monday in a leadup to their game with Rutgers.

Players and Coach Scott Frost discussed improvements, public perception and past events which have helped shape the team during the 2020 season.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska to face Rutgers on Friday
Saline County Sheriff’s Office responds to Smithfield accident
This is a copy of a cryptogram sent to the San Francisco Chronicle, Nov. 11, 1969, by the...
Amateur codebreakers crack Zodiac Killer’s cipher
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
The Tunnels to Tower Foundation announced on Saturday that they paid off the mortgage of fallen...
Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage on home of fallen Lincoln Police Investigator

Latest News

Nebraska electors cast votes for President
Portion of A Street to temporarily close Tuesday
The new dashboard will update each day by 6 a.m. to reflect numbers for the current week...
LPS releases updated COVID-19 dashboard
Temperatures stay cold on Monday with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s across the state.
Monday Forecast: Clouds on the increase this afternoon