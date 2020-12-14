Advertisement

LFR on scene of fire near 27th and Cornhusker Highway

Crews are on scene of a trailer fire near 27th and Cornhusker Highway
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire that engulfed a trailer near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

The call came into Lincoln Fire and Rescue around 10:45 a.m. to 2525 Cleveland Avenue, a few blocks west of 27th Street, regarding a trailer on fire.

A 1011 reporter on the scene said the trailer looks almost entirely collapsed, and there is still a significant amount of smoke in the area.

At this point, it is still unclear whether there was anyone in the home at the time of the fire.

Details are limited, but more information will be provided when it becomes available.

