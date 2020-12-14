LFR on scene of fire near 27th and Cornhusker Highway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire that engulfed a trailer near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway.

The call came into Lincoln Fire and Rescue around 10:45 a.m. to 2525 Cleveland Avenue, a few blocks west of 27th Street, regarding a trailer on fire.

A 1011 reporter on the scene said the trailer looks almost entirely collapsed, and there is still a significant amount of smoke in the area.

At this point, it is still unclear whether there was anyone in the home at the time of the fire.

Details are limited, but more information will be provided when it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.