Nebraska electors cast votes for President

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Presidential electors are casting the votes that will choose Joe Biden as the nation’s next president, a formality that has taken on added importance this year because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he lost his race for reelection.

Nebraska’s electors met at the State Capitol Monday afternoon and cast four electoral votes for Trump and one for Biden, following the results of the November 3rd election. Among Nebraska’s electors is Precious McKesson, the first woman, and first African-American to cast such a ballot for the state. Nebraska is one of two states splitting its electoral vote this election, with Joe Biden winning Nebraska’s 2nd District popular vote.

Nebraska’s two at-large votes were cast by Darlene Starman and Steve Nelson. The First Congressional District vote was cast by George Olmer, and the Third Congressional District vote was cast by Teresa Ibach.

Electors are meeting in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to cast their ballots. The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside.

