LPD: Man arrested for ramming suspect with car following attempted burglary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man for ramming another man with his car.

The incident happened Sunday a little after 2 a.m. near 10th and South Streets.

Police said 37-year-old Jason Geis saw three men trying to break into the South Street Liquor.

LPD said the men ran away from the store and Geis chased after them in his car, eventually hitting one of the suspects.

We’re told that suspect was hospitalized with critical injuries, but has since been upgraded to stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested Geis, who is facing second degree assault charges.

Officers are still searching for the two other suspects who, LPD says, did damage the front of the liquor store before fleeing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

