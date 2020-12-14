Advertisement

LPS releases updated COVID-19 dashboard

The new dashboard will update each day by 6 a.m. to reflect numbers for the current week...
The new dashboard will update each day by 6 a.m. to reflect numbers for the current week running Sunday through Saturday.(LPS)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools released an update to the COVID-19 dashboard on their website lps.org/coronavirus on Monday.

The new dashboard will update each day by 6 a.m. to reflect numbers for the current week running Sunday through Saturday. Previously the dashboard updated once a week on Thursdays to reflect cases Thursday through Wednesday. The total number of in-person positive cases will update in the current and previous weeks as LPS receives test results and confirmation from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. There are also tabs at the top to show numbers broken down by elementary, middle and high school levels along with other buildings and programs.

In addition, LPS will now report the number of students in exclusion along with the number of staff. Exclusion is defined as those identified as needing to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19, and those in self-quarantine after being identified as a close contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

A line graph at the bottom of the dashboard will show trends from the beginning of the school year on Aug. 12.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska to face Rutgers on Friday
Saline County Sheriff’s Office responds to Smithfield accident
This is a copy of a cryptogram sent to the San Francisco Chronicle, Nov. 11, 1969, by the...
Amateur codebreakers crack Zodiac Killer’s cipher
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
The Tunnels to Tower Foundation announced on Saturday that they paid off the mortgage of fallen...
Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage on home of fallen Lincoln Police Investigator

Latest News

Temperatures stay cold on Monday with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s across the state.
Monday Forecast: Clouds on the increase this afternoon
Saline County Sheriff’s Office responds to Smithfield accident
Bryan Health receives its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.
“Hope is here” Local hospitals receive COVID-19 vaccine
Crews are on scene of a trailer fire near 27th and Cornhusker Highway
LFR on scene of fire near 27th and Cornhusker Highway