LPS releases updated COVID-19 dashboard

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools released an update to the COVID-19 dashboard on their website lps.org/coronavirus on Monday.

The new dashboard will update each day by 6 a.m. to reflect numbers for the current week running Sunday through Saturday. Previously the dashboard updated once a week on Thursdays to reflect cases Thursday through Wednesday. The total number of in-person positive cases will update in the current and previous weeks as LPS receives test results and confirmation from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. There are also tabs at the top to show numbers broken down by elementary, middle and high school levels along with other buildings and programs.

In addition, LPS will now report the number of students in exclusion along with the number of staff. Exclusion is defined as those identified as needing to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19, and those in self-quarantine after being identified as a close contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

A line graph at the bottom of the dashboard will show trends from the beginning of the school year on Aug. 12.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.