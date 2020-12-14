Nebraska ready to face Creighton in women’s hoops

LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team hits the road for the first time in 2020-21 when the Huskers travel to Omaha to collide with Creighton on Monday. Tip-off in the annual showdown between the Big Red and the Bluejays is set for 5 p.m. (CT) with live statewide television coverage by NET. Live video is also available through the NET App and at netnebraska.org through the Live & On Demand link. Larry Punteney and Brenda VanLengen will provide the TV call of the game.Live radio will be available with Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch on the call across the Husker Sports Network stations, the Huskers App and on Huskers.com.

Nebraska improved to 3-0 on the season by opening Big Ten play with a 78-72 victory over Illinois at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday night. Junior guard Sam Haiby led the Huskers with a career-high 33 points, including 21 in the second half, to fuel a Nebraska rally from a five-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter. She added nine rebounds and four assists in the game, while scoring six points during a decisive 13-0 Husker run over a three-minute span in the fourth quarter.Haiby, a 5-9 guard from Moorhead, Minn., enters the Creighton game as Nebraska’s season leader in scoring (17.7 ppg), rebounding (9.3 rpg) and assists (4.7 apg).

Sophomore Isabelle Bourne continued to build on her strong start to the season by producing the first 20-point performance of her career against the Fighting Illini. The 6-2 forward from Canberra, Australia, poured in a career-high 21 points while adding eight rebounds against Illinois and enters the Creighton game averaging 14.7 points and 6.7 rebounds.Junior transfer Bella Cravens added a career high of her own against the Illini by pulling down 16 rebounds in her first Nebraska start. The 6-3 forward from Laie,Hawaii, grabbed 12 boards in the second half to help the Huskers post a plus-12 rebound margin against Illinois on the night. Cravens is averaging 4.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks through her first three games as a Husker. Redshirt sophomore Ashley Scoggin has started all three games to open her Husker career, including a career-high 16 points on 4-of-5 three-point shooting in a 64-51 win over Idaho State. Two days later, the Bengals ran to a 65-50 win at Kansas State (Dec. 8). The Wildcats went on to defeat No. 22 South Dakota State 62-53 (Dec. 10). The Jacks beat Creighton 66-47 (Nov. 30).Three-time Lisa Leslie Award candidate Kate Cain anchors the Husker starting five. The 6-5 center from Middletown, N.Y., is Nebraska’s career block leader (291) and is poised to become just the sixth player in Big Ten history with 300 career blocks.

