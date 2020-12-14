NSAA announces updates to COVID-19 guidelines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NSAA released an update to COVID-19 guidelines for the 2020-21 NSAA Winter Season on Monday. Below is a message from NSAA Executive Director, Jay Bellar. This information was sent to all NSAA member schools earlier Monday afternoon.

“All,

To continue to support our NSAA member schools and their efforts to keep kids in school and participating in NSAA activities, the NSAA has decided to stay with the Governor’s “Orange Phase” of the Directed Health Measure regarding fan attendance and 6-foot separation between households. Additionally, schools may allow grandparents to attend contests. Spectators, coaches, and non-active participants are required to wear face coverings at all times while attending these events.

Non-compliance with the above may include but not be limited to reprimands, fines or exclusion from the post season.

This decision is based on an abundance of caution as we move through the holiday season. By doing these things now, we are hopeful we can host NSAA winter championships in February and March.

This is in effect until January 4, 2021.

JB”

The new guidelines include the following:

Each school has the authority to determine if it will participate in the 2020-21 Winter Season. During the season it will be the responsibility of the host school to provide administrative oversight and compliance with established COVID-19 guidelines in accordance with their local health departments and facilities.

FOR ALL WINTER ACTIVITIES:

The NSAA is requiring the following of schools, officials and spectators for all winter season contests:

Active participants are permitted, but not required, to wear face coverings during competition/performance.

Coaches and non-active participants (those not currently on the court, mat or stage) are required to wear face coverings at all times.

Spectators are required to wear face coverings at all times while attending indoor events.

Face coverings must cover the nose and mouth.

Attendance is restricted to households and may include grandparents.

6 feet of physical distance between household groups in stands and spectator areas.

The host school may establish additional requirements in consultation with local health departments.

Additional requirements implemented by the host school must be the same for all schools, officials, judges, and spectators.

Recommended protocols for winter contest hosts:

Create separate points of entry and seating for home and visitor teams/spectators

Provide no concession stands or separate/multiple concession stands for home and visitor spectators

Provide separate/multiple restrooms for home and visitor spectators

Use signage, stanchions or floor markings to ensure physical distancing of 6 feet at concession stands and restrooms

Communicate availability of locker room space for the opposing team and officials to maintain 6 feet of physical distance

Implement diligent and effective cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces

PROGRAM NORMS FOR ALL ACTIVITIES:

Symptom Monitoring:

Participants, coaches, judges, officials and staff must perform a self-screening prior to arriving at school sites or participating in NSAA activities.

Symptomatic participants, coaches, judges, officials and staff may not attend until:

1. Visiting a healthcare provider, being given an alternate diagnosis, are fever-free for 24 hours and symptoms have improved. OR Testing negative for COVID-19.

Distancing:

• During practice/rehearsals, coaches and staff shall ensure physical distancing whenever possible. Provide at least 6 feet of distance when participating in warm-up, stretching, instructional time and drills.

During competition, the team, bench, and backstage areas should be restricted to essential personnel only.

Coaches, officials, judges and participants must follow physical distancing guidelines maintaining 6 feet of distance when interacting before, during, and after contests/performances.

Spectators should maintain at least 6 feet from other spectators who are not part of their household and be at least 12 feet from players and coaches during competition.

Groups:

Coaches should utilize smaller training/rehearsal groups as much as possible.

Limit group sizes as much and as often as possible.

Groups should be kept consistent throughout the season as much as possible.

A daily attendance record should be kept, including group information.

NSAA encourages schools to play their regularly scheduled competitions unless a COVID-19 issue prevents them from playing. Member schools, in consultation with their local health department, shall be responsible for determining whether a scheduled game, match, contest, or other activity is cancelled or postponed due to a COVID-19 related issue.

Member schools shall notify the NSAA of any cancellation or postponement.

The NSAA has great appreciation for all its member schools and their tireless efforts to provide opportunities for learning and participation in NSAA activities. Communication, flexibility, and patience will be key in supporting our high school student participants as they participate in activities this winter season.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.