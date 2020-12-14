Advertisement

Police investigate several car break-ins early Saturday morning

LPD is investigating several car break-ins from early Saturday morning.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating several car break-ins from over the weekend.

Police took eight reports of vehicle windows smashed and broken in to early Saturday morning at the Ruskin Place Apartments, just southwest of 14th & Old Cheney.

LPD tells 10/11 NOW windows were smashed out of all the vehicles involved, which took place while it was snowing in the Lincoln area. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPD at 402-441-6000 or call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

