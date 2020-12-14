Police: Teen found with stolen gun linked to burglary at Russ’s Market

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 16-year-old, referred to the Youth Services Center for possessing drugs and a stolen firearm, has been linked to a November burglary of Russ’s Market, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Officers said the teen was contacted at the Villa Tierra Apartments south of 27th and Highway 2 late Friday night.

LPD said investigators had been searching for weapons stolen in another case when they came across the teen.

During a search, officers are said to have recovered several drugs and a stolen .45 caliber rifle with a filed off serial number.

The 16-year-old was also referred for on charges relating to the stolen gun and may also face drug charges.

He’s also charged with the burglary at the Russ’s at S Coddington and West A in southwest Lincoln, police said.

