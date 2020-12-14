Advertisement

Police: Teen found with stolen gun linked to burglary at Russ’s Market

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 16-year-old, referred to the Youth Services Center for possessing drugs and a stolen firearm, has been linked to a November burglary of Russ’s Market, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Officers said the teen was contacted at the Villa Tierra Apartments south of 27th and Highway 2 late Friday night.

LPD said investigators had been searching for weapons stolen in another case when they came across the teen.

During a search, officers are said to have recovered several drugs and a stolen .45 caliber rifle with a filed off serial number.

The 16-year-old was also referred for on charges relating to the stolen gun and may also face drug charges.

He’s also charged with the burglary at the Russ’s at S Coddington and West A in southwest Lincoln, police said.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska to face Rutgers on Friday
Saline County Sheriff’s Office responds to Smithfield Accident
This is a copy of a cryptogram sent to the San Francisco Chronicle, Nov. 11, 1969, by the...
Amateur codebreakers crack Zodiac Killer’s cipher
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
The Tunnels to Tower Foundation announced on Saturday that they paid off the mortgage of fallen...
Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage on home of fallen Lincoln Police Investigator

Latest News

Vehicle break-ins at Ruskin Apartments in southwest Lincoln
Police investigate several car break-ins early Saturday morning
LPD: Man arrested for hitting fleeing burglary suspect with vehicle
LPD: Man arrested for ramming suspect with car following attempted burglary
10/11 This Morning - Finnegan
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
Police are searching for two men after arresting another for hitting a third man with his car...
LPD: Man arrested for ramming suspect with car following attempted burglary