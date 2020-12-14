Advertisement

Police: Toddler abandoned with change of clothes and a note at Southaven, Miss. Goodwill

Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.(Source: Southaven PD)
By WMC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police says a toddler was abandoned with a bag of clothes and a note Monday morning.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. at the Goodwill drop-off location at 57 Stateline Rd. E.

Police say nearby surveillance video captured images of a male and female and the vehicle they were driving when the child was abandoned. They were gone by the time officers arrived.

Police say the boy is 2 years old and unable to give his name or the names of his parents or relatives.

Police have not said what was in the note.

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the child to call SPD at (662) 393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.

***UPDATE*** Nearby surveillance video captured images of both a male and female associated with this incident and the...

Posted by Southaven Police Department on Monday, December 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska to face Rutgers on Friday
Saline County Sheriff’s Office responds to Smithfield accident
This is a copy of a cryptogram sent to the San Francisco Chronicle, Nov. 11, 1969, by the...
Amateur codebreakers crack Zodiac Killer’s cipher
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
Police are searching for two men after arresting another for hitting a third man with his car...
LPD: Man arrested for ramming suspect with car following attempted burglary

Latest News

Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
‘Healing is coming’: US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
NSAA announces updates to COVID-19 guidelines
An 11-year-old Alaskan husky named Cassidy was in a field behind her home when someone shot her.
Family finds dog fatally shot behind home, believes someone thought it was coyote
Another cloudy, chilly day is expected for Tuesday with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
Tuesday Forecast: More cloudy, cold weather with areas of light snow
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Battleground states vote as electors formally choose Biden