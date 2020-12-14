Portion of A Street to temporarily close Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Street between South 46th and South 48th streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday for the installation of modular classrooms at the Montessori School. The sidewalk on the south side of A Street will also be closed. StarTran bus route 54-Veteran’s Hospital will also be detoured during this work.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained whenever possible. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.

For more information on street closures, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov /closures or through the Waze mobile app.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, please visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

