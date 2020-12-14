Suspect arrested in two cases; one involving counterfeit cash used at Runza

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man they believe stole a wallet from a car and was involved in a counterfeit cash case from this fall.

On Friday, around 7:45 p.m., officers arrested 21-year-old Noah Miller at his home on S 12th Street. Miller is facing first-degree forgery charges and theft by unlawful taking charges.

The forgery charges are from a case back on September 15th when LPD officers started investigating two counterfeit cases that happened at the Runza on 13th and E Streets.

Employees told police that the adult male suspect, identified as Miller, used two counterfeit $20 bills. LPD said investigators reviewed video surveillance and acquired the counterfeit bills.

More recently, on December 6th at 11:00 a.m., LPD investigated a theft from a car parked on 82nd Street and Leighton Avenue.

LPD said the victim reported her wallet was taken from her car, a $230 loss, and several unauthorized charges had been made on her bank cards.

Investigators got video surveillance from a Ring doorbell.

LPD said the investigator was working on unrelated cases when she saw the video still images from the wallet theft and counterfeit bills cases and immediately recognized the suspect as Miller.

According to LPD, Miller is the same person who was taken into custody in January for spray painting a swastika on the South Street Temple in Lincoln in January.

