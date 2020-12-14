Tuesday Forecast: More cloudy, cold weather with areas of light snow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More clouds, chilly December temperatures, and areas of light snow will headline the forecast as we head into the day on Tuesday.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for parts of central Nebraska as areas of light snow are expected to spread north across the state as we head Monday night into the day on Tuesday.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place from Monday night through Tuesday evening across south central and southwestern Nebraska as areas of light snow are expected Monday into Tuesday. (KOLN)

Areas of light snow are expected to lift north into parts of central and western Nebraska overnight Monday into the day on Tuesday before ending late Tuesday. (KOLN)

Snowfall is expected to stay light, but there could be several inches of accumulating snow across parts of south central and southwestern Nebraska. In Lincoln, a trace to 1″ of snow is possible through the day on Tuesday.

A band of 1" to 4" of snow is expected across central into southwestern Nebraska from Monday night through the day on Tuesday. (KOLN)

Temperatures will remain chilly on Tuesday under mainly cloudy skies across the state. High temperatures will range from the mid 20s to mid 30s - but wind chills will likely sit in the teens and 20s for most of Tuesday.

Another cloudy, chilly day is expected for Tuesday with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. (KOLN)

In Lincoln, it won’t be as cold as we start Tuesday with morning temperatures in the mid to upper teens. Wind chills as we start Tuesday will still likely sit in the upper single digits to lower teens. By the afternoon, temperatures will only reach the middle to upper 20s with a southeast winds at 5 to 10 MPH making it feel more like the upper teens to lower 20s. We’ll keep a 20% chance for some flurries or light snow in the forecast throughout most of the day on Tuesday. Snowfall chances will be higher for areas to our west into central and western Nebraska.

Cloudy and cold weather is expected through the day on Tuesday with a chance for some light snow through the day. (KOLN)

Past Tuesday, we may see another small chance for some very light precipitation on Friday, but the forecast looks mainly dry. Temperatures will gradually warm through the week with highs in the low 30s on Wednesday, the low 40s on Thursday and Friday, the upper 30s on Saturday, then upper 40s to low 50s for Sunday into Monday of next week.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.