W Old Cheney Road closes Monday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting at 8 a.m. Monday morning, a section of W Old Cheney Road in southwest Lincoln will close for a sewer system project.

Lincoln Transportation & Utilities says the closure will be from Highway 77 to S Folsom Street. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Digital signs will alert travelers to upcoming work and closures.

LTU says the improvement will serve the growing development west of Highway 77.

The work is scheduled to be completed by Christmas Eve.

