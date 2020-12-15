Bryan Health gives its first 400 COVID-19 vaccines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As one of the biggest hospital systems in the state Byran Health started distributing its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines this afternoon.

400 were given out, those shots mark the beginning of distribution to what the state has laid out as priority recipients.

Bryan Health started administering the first of its vaccines at 12:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon. It says it will likely use up the first shipment by tomorrow but that it’s already tracking another one.

It’s a day 10 months in the making and many who work on the front lines at Bryan Health were understandably emotional.

“Trying not to cry but it’s a great day,” said Dr. Bill Johnson a pulmonologist at Bryan Health. “It’s the one way that we have to help each other.”

The hospital says it has about 3,000 people on what’s known as the 1A list or priority to get that vaccine.

Made up of people that work in COVID units, emergency care units, and urgent care areas.

From there it will move down to 1B, 1C, and so on.

“I feel so fortunate that Bryan has given us this opportunity to get this vaccination,” said Jule Bornemier a respiratory therapist. “I have other friends that are respiratory therapists in other states and they haven’t even started to talk about the vaccination for them.”

Bryan Health employees are not required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine but the hospital says it’s all booked up with appointments to get it.

“I would absolutely recommend it,” said Dr. Kevin Reichmuth. “All the data that we have is that it’s safe and very effective and truly for this to make a difference and ending the pandemic we need a large percent of the population to get this vaccination.”

That Pfizer vaccine must be given in two doses, so these men and women will get a second-round in 17 to 21 days.

“We’ve been on this journey for so long,” said Lynee Nelson an echo lab coordinator. “Just to see feel like we’re seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and I’m excited to be doing my part and getting the vaccine.”

