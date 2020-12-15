Advertisement

Buffett urges graduates to be optimistic despite pandemic

(WOWT)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Investor Warren Buffett says he would gladly trade places with any of today’s college graduates even with the uncertain times because of the opportunity they have ahead of them.

Buffett recently recorded a graduation speech that will be aired this weekend at his alma mater, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In the talk, Buffett said graduates should feel lucky to get the education they did and to have the chance to start their careers in the United States today.

“That doesn’t mean that every single day is perfect, the world isn’t that way. But try to think of another country where you’d rather be. Try to think of another era in which you’d rather exist. I don’t think you can do it,” Buffett said.

The chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway also reiterated some of the advice he often gives young people to seek out a job they love to do working for a company they admire.

The university plans to post Buffett’s speech online after Saturday’s virtual graduation ceremony. Buffett offered his advice for graduates during a 10-minute phone call with UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police at the 48th & R Target on a reported gun threat inside the store.
Police respond to reported gun threat at Target
Bryan Health receives its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.
First Nebraska healthcare workers get COVID-19 vaccine
Crews are on scene of a trailer fire near 27th and Cornhusker Highway
LFR: Heater caused fire that destroyed trailer home
Police are searching for two men after arresting another for hitting a third man with his car...
LPD: Man arrested for ramming suspect with car following attempted burglary
Police: Teen found with stolen gun linked to burglary at Russ’s Market

Latest News

Crash at I80, 56th Street
Emergency crews responding to serious crash near 56th and I-80
Worker in Smithfield Foods plant in Crete killed in accident
On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, Dr. Adam Highley, who works in pulmonary/critical care at CHI...
‘Feels like a win’: CHI Health COVID-19 vaccine recipient shares experience a day later
Nebraska vs Rutgers
Nebraska vs Rutgers kickoff time moved