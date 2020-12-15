CHI Health COVID-19 vaccine recipient shares experience a day later
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Recipients of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations administered at CHI Health on Monday are talking about how things are going a day later.
Dr. Adam Highley, who works in pulmonary/critical care at CHI Health-Bergan Mercy, was the first to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccination in Omaha on Monday. He said he was back to work on Tuesday and feeling fine.
