CHI Health COVID-19 vaccine recipient shares experience a day later

On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, Dr. Adam Highley, who works in pulmonary/critical care at CHI...
On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, Dr. Adam Highley, who works in pulmonary/critical care at CHI Health-Bergan Mercy, was the first to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccination in Omaha. The second dose will be administered in 21 days.(Brian Mastre / WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Recipients of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations administered at CHI Health on Monday are talking about how things are going a day later.

Dr. Adam Highley, who works in pulmonary/critical care at CHI Health-Bergan Mercy, was the first to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccination in Omaha on Monday. He said he was back to work on Tuesday and feeling fine.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

