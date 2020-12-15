CHI Health gives first COVID-19 vaccines

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - CHI Health says it expects to be able to give nearly a thousand vaccines a day across the state this week.

This comes as one of its hospitals in Omaha received its first doses on Monday.

Five health care workers were the first to receive the vaccine.

On Monday CHI Health said we’re not out of the woods yet, but this is a start.

“This is an important point in the last year in dealing with this,” said pulmonary/critical care doctor, Dr. Adam Highley.

On Monday the health care workers said they hope this is the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

“We just want to get the ball rolling... we’ve seen way too many sick people, we have had too many people die on my and my colleague’s watch,” said Highley.

CHI Health said they were all volunteers and decided to give it to those five based on their exposure to the virus.

They hope that by getting vaccines, they lead by example.

“I think by taking this vaccine, there has been a lot of distrust that has been built up over the last year whether it is in health care or whatever the case may be, but just doing this in person and letting you guys see that we’re willing to take this risk and I think that should demonstrate that you guys should as well,” said Family Medicine Resident, Dr. Sebastian Lane.

All five health care workers will be getting a second dose 21 days after the first.

They said they’ve been exhausted.

“It has been hard losing patients every day who were not supposed to die.. holding hands of people who don’t have family or can’t be with us cause they’re positive themselves,” said Critical ICU Nurse, Amanda Clanton.

But said this gives them hope for the next year.

“To see a light at the end of the tunnel and having this vaccine, what we need in order to get over this pandemic, is amazing,” said Clanton.

CHI Health said they expect CHI St. Elizabeth to get its first shipment of the vaccine sometime on Tuesday.

