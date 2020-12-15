Emergency crews responding to serious crash near 56th and I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash near 56th Street and Interstate 80.

The call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The accident took place near the exit ramp from 56th Street to Interstate 80.

Initial reports are someone was trapped inside a vehicle involved in the crash.

Details are still very limited, but avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.