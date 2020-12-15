Huskers Fall to Jays, 78-62

OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) - Creighton knocked down 10 first-half three-pointers and Nebraska was never able to recover, as the Husker women’s basketball team dropped a 78-62 decision to the Bluejays at D.J. Sokol Arena on Monday night.

Nebraska (3-1) fell behind 9-0 in the opening 4:15 but rallied to cut the Creighton margin to four points on an Isabelle Bourne three-pointer with 1:38 left n the period to trail 17-13. Creighton (2-3) scored to end the quarter then unleashed an onslaught of seven three-pointers in the second quarter to take a 42-21 halftime lead.

The Huskers slowed the Jays to win the third quarter, then cut the margin to 14 in the fourth quarter, before Rachael Saunders scored with two seconds left to secure the final margin.

Sam Haiby led the Huskers with 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Kate Cain added 15 points and five rebounds for the Huskers. Bourne closed a solid night with nine points and eight boards, including seven points and seven rebounds in the first half. Freshman Annika Stewart also continued to supply contributions off the bench with 10 points, six rebounds and an assist.

Creighton senior guards Temi Carda and Tatum Rembao led the Jays with 18 points apiece, while Saunders contributed 13 points and eight rebounds. Creighton finished the night 13-for-38 from three-point range after going 10-for-24 in the first half. The Jays won the turnover battle 13-8, but the Huskers battled back to narrow that margin by winning the second half, 7-5. CU also won the battle of the boards, 40-36.For the night, Nebraska went 23-for-53 from the field (.434), including 4-of-10 from three-point range. The Huskers also connected on 12-of-16 free throws. Creighton hit 29-of-72 shots (.403) and went 7-of-11 at the line.

Nebraska is scheduled to return to Big Ten action this weekend when the Huskers travel to No. 15 Indiana. Tip-off against the Hoosiers on Sunday, Dec. 20, in Bloomington is set for 3 p.m. (CT) with live television coverage from the Big Ten Network.

