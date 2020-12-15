Huskers Men’s Basketball adds game to schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball program announced Tuesday that the Huskers will play Doane University on Thursday, Dec. 17. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be carried online on BTN+ with Larry Punteney and Buzzy Caruthers on the call. The game will also be broadcast on the Learfield IMG Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen.

The game against Doane replaces the Dec. 6 game against Florida A&M, which was canceled. It will be the first regular-season meeting between the two programs in over a century, as NU played Doane during the 1898-99 and 1899-1900 seasons. The two teams have met twice in exhibition play since then, including a 91-63 Husker win prior to last season and a 75-54 win in 2011.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.