Lincoln restaurant and brewery sets up outdoor dining igloos for winter

Granite City staff tells 10/11 they got the igloo idea from restaurants in big cities like New York and Chicago and thought they'd bring this type of expanded seating to the Capital City.(KOLN)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Granite City Food and Brewery in east Lincoln has always had outdoor seating, but when it’s cold and there’s still snow on the ground, how many people actually want to sit outside and eat?

Original ice fishing igloos have now been turned into private outdoor seating areas at Granite City. Each igloo is equipped with a space heater, and seats up six people max.

“We kind of went through and saw how we were going to do it, how we were going to decorate it, how we’re going to keep them on the patio, how we’re going to keep them safe, and how we’re going to sanitize them as well,” said Shane Bauer, general manager.

Granite City staff tells 10/11 they got the igloo idea from restaurants in big cities like New York and Chicago and thought they’d bring this type of expanded seating to the Capital City.

“This gives our guests an opportunity not only to have a seat when they come in here but also to have kind of a personal space and feel a little more safe in that regard,” Bauer told 10/11.

Igloos are first come, first serve, so guests are being strongly encouraged to book a reservation.

Each reservation is set on a two-hour limit that way more guests may have the opportunity to eat inside the igloos.

Right now, Granite City only has two igloos available, and staff says they’ll stay up from now until the end of winter.

