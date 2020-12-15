Nebraska electors certify election results; McKesson makes history

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s five electors met today at the Capitol to cast the state’s electoral votes in the 2020 election.

Five electors, from three different congressional districts, and two at large, met with Governor Pete Ricketts and Secretary of State, Bob Evnen to certify the votes.

It was a 4-1 split from Nebraska’s electors. Nebraska is one of only two states that allow votes to be split, the other being Maine.

Districts 1 and 3 and the two at large electors cast their ballots for incumbent President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Precious McKesson, the elector from District 2, cast her ballot for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

McKesson is the first female and first African American elector to vote for a Democratic candidate in Nebraska. She said she hopes she’s not the last to do so.

“For us to have this space and being able to really meet this moment, it means a lot, it means a lot for the women who have run and not won, and the women who go out everyday fighting for our rights,” said McKesson. “And this is not just about me being an African American woman. This is for all women because at the end of the day we want our seat at the table, and now we really have it.”

Evnen said this election process was relatively smooth, thanks in part to many Nebraskans who helped it all happen. In total, 966,920 Nebraskans made it to the polls on Nov. 3- that’s about a 76% turn out rate. In the State of Nebraska, about 59% of the nearly 1 million votes cast went to President Trump and 39% cast their ballots for Joe Biden.

“It was very humbling. I’m honored to vote for the President of the United States,” said Teresa Ibach, the elector from District 3.

McKesson said she would be thinking of family when she voted.

“My grandmother was a housekeeper, who went to work every day and made minimum wage so we could never know the struggle. For me to be able to cast this vote today, I’ll be thinking about them,” said McKesson.

In District 1, which includes Lancaster County, about 56% of voters went for President Trump. In District 3, which includes most of central and western Nebraska, 75% of voters went for President Trump. But in District 2, which includes the Omaha Metro, 52% of the votes went for President-Elect Biden.

Nebraska set a voting record. The highest turnout was in Blaine County was nearly 89%. In Lancaster County, more than 78% of the voters showed up to the polls.

