Police respond to reported gun threat at Target

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a reported gun threat the the Target at 48th and R Streets late Monday night.

LPD told 10/11 NOW at the scene the call came in a little after 10 p.m.

Officers were called there after the store contacted authorities saying they had received a call from a customer that a man was walking around inside with a gun. The person reporting it to Target had already left the store before making the phone call.

Numerous officers arrived on scene and the store was evacuated. Ultimately, police were unable to locate an armed suspect inside after clearing the building, and no one has been taken into custody.

LPD says the investigation into the entire incident is still ongoing.

