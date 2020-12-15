Advertisement

Police respond to reported gun threat at Target

Lincoln Police at the 48th & R Target on a reported gun threat inside the store.
Lincoln Police at the 48th & R Target on a reported gun threat inside the store.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a reported gun threat the the Target at 48th and R Streets late Monday night.

LPD told 10/11 NOW at the scene the call came in a little after 10 p.m.

Officers were called there after the store contacted authorities saying they had received a call from a customer that a man was walking around inside with a gun. The person reporting it to Target had already left the store before making the phone call.

Numerous officers arrived on scene and the store was evacuated. Ultimately, police were unable to locate an armed suspect inside after clearing the building, and no one has been taken into custody.

LPD says the investigation into the entire incident is still ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska to face Rutgers on Friday
One dead in industrial accident at Smithfield Foods in Crete
Bryan Health receives its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.
First Nebraska healthcare workers get COVID-19 vaccine
Crews are on scene of a trailer fire near 27th and Cornhusker Highway
LFR on scene of fire near 27th and Cornhusker Highway
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

Latest News

CHI Health gives first vaccines
CHI Health gives first vaccines
CHI Health gives first vaccines
CHI Health gives first vaccines
COVID-19 vaccine at Bryan Health
Bryan Health gives its first 400 COVID-19 vaccines
CHI Health says it expects to be able to give nearly a thousand vaccines a day across the state...
CHI Health gives first COVID-19 vaccines