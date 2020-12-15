Advertisement

Portion of Billy Wolff Trail to close Dec. 17

(MGN Image)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Billy Wolff Trail between A and 27th streets will be closed Thursday for concrete repairs. The trail will reopen Friday morning. The recommended detour is the Rock Island Trail between A and 27th streets.  The underpass at 27th and Capitol Parkway will remain open.

For more information on trails, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov or contact Sara Hartzell, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, at 402-441-8261, shartzell@lincoln.ne.gov.

