Portion of Billy Wolff Trail to close Dec. 17

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Billy Wolff Trail between A and 27th streets will be closed Thursday for concrete repairs. The trail will reopen Friday morning. The recommended detour is the Rock Island Trail between A and 27th streets. The underpass at 27th and Capitol Parkway will remain open.

For more information on trails, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov or contact Sara Hartzell, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, at 402-441-8261, shartzell@lincoln.ne.gov.

