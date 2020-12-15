Advertisement

Teen facing charges for shooting of LPD officer pleads not guilty

Felipe Vazquez
Felipe Vazquez(Lincoln Police)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:07 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 17-year-old that police say shot and killed a Lincoln Police officer pleaded not guilty to several charges, including first-degree murder.

On Friday, Felipe Vazquez, 17, waived his right to appear in court for his arraignment, which was scheduled for Wednesday.

He instead pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and six other weapon-related charges. A date for his next court appearance has not yet been set.

Vazquez is accused of shooting and killing LPD investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera on Aug. 26 near 33rd and Vine streets while police attempted to serve a warrant in connection to the March homicide of Edward Varejcka.

Vazquez and Orion Ross, 19, were arrested at the scene after the shooting.

Court records show officers attempted to get Ross and Vazquez to come out of a locked room inside a home for roughly 20 minutes before they broke out a window and fled.

According to LPD, Vazquez fired a handgun while running from the home, hitting Herrera.

Herrea underwent numerous surgeries, but passed away on Sept. 7 at an Omaha hospital.

