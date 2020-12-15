Advertisement

Teen found in possession of stolen rifle

(KWTX)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a 16-year-old was taken into custody after he was reportedly found with a stolen rifle and was tied to a burglary.

LPD said on Dec. 11 around 6 p.m., officers contacted the teenager in a home in the 5100 Block of Emerald Street.

Police said they had reason to believe the suspect was in possession of a firearm stolen from a Nebraska Game & Parks vehicle on Nov. 25.

Two people had already been arrested in connection to that theft.

Officers served a search warrant at the home where the teen was staying and found a high-point rifle with the serial number defaced. LPD then determined that the gun was one of the three stolen from the vehicle in November.

The teenager also admitted to officers he was involved in a burglary at Russ’s Market the night before, where liquor and cigarettes were stolen.

He was taken to the Youth Assessment Center.

The high-point rifle is the only firearm stolen from the Game & Parks vehicle that has been recovered, as police are still searching for a shotgun and a .22 rifle that were also taken.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Health receives its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.
First Nebraska healthcare workers get COVID-19 vaccine
Crews are on scene of a trailer fire near 27th and Cornhusker Highway
LFR: Heater caused fire that destroyed trailer home
Police are searching for two men after arresting another for hitting a third man with his car...
LPD: Man arrested for ramming suspect with car following attempted burglary
Police: Teen found with stolen gun linked to burglary at Russ’s Market
Lincoln Police at the 48th & R Target on a reported gun threat inside the store.
Police respond to reported gun threat at Target

Latest News

Crews are on scene of a trailer fire near 27th and Cornhusker Highway
LFR: Heater caused fire that destroyed trailer home
Vaccine arrives
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Nebraska Medical Center
Lincoln restaurant and brewery sets up outdoor dining igloos for winter
Granite City staff tells 10/11 they got the igloo idea from restaurants in big cities like New...
Lincoln restaurant and brewery sets up outdoor dining igloos for winter