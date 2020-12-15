Teen found in possession of stolen rifle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a 16-year-old was taken into custody after he was reportedly found with a stolen rifle and was tied to a burglary.

LPD said on Dec. 11 around 6 p.m., officers contacted the teenager in a home in the 5100 Block of Emerald Street.

Police said they had reason to believe the suspect was in possession of a firearm stolen from a Nebraska Game & Parks vehicle on Nov. 25.

Two people had already been arrested in connection to that theft.

Officers served a search warrant at the home where the teen was staying and found a high-point rifle with the serial number defaced. LPD then determined that the gun was one of the three stolen from the vehicle in November.

The teenager also admitted to officers he was involved in a burglary at Russ’s Market the night before, where liquor and cigarettes were stolen.

He was taken to the Youth Assessment Center.

The high-point rifle is the only firearm stolen from the Game & Parks vehicle that has been recovered, as police are still searching for a shotgun and a .22 rifle that were also taken.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.