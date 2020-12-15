“They’re going to die but we shouldn’t be helping it along,” loved ones say more need to be done for long-term care residents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Frank Harlow was a Navy veteran, father and grandfather.

“He was a good dad, he taught me a lot,” Alan Harlow, Frank’s son said.

Harlow died on December 3 of COVID-19 complications. At the time he was living in a nursing home in Hebron.

“Once he got COVID he couldn’t eat, wouldn’t drink,” Harlow said. “He couldn’t even talk, he was in a lot of pain.

Frank Harlow, who died on December 3 at 88 years old, was a Navy veteran. (Alan Harlow)

He’s one of nearly 4,000 long term care residents who have gotten COVID-19 in Nebraska, and one of 606 who have died. That’s 44% of all COVID-19 related deaths in Nebraska.

Heather DeLong, who works at a long-term care facility in Lincoln, said its been a really tough year.

“Its hard because it spread so fast, we’ve had some positive cases,” DeLong said. “Even if they just sit in the doorways of their rooms they can get it

But she said what can be even harder is the loneliness that’s come with the precautions.

“It’s like they’re in prison.” DeLong said. “We take care of them, we give them love and support but they don’t get to do anything. These are their last days and they have to spend it this way it’s just not fair.”

Harlow’s last visits with his father were through a window.

“We could see him declining and not being able to be there with him was really difficult,” Harlow said.

He said the community needs to take the virus more seriously and not treat people like his father like they’re disposable.

“Yeah they’re old, they’re going to die but there’s no reason to help it along for crying out loud,” Harlow said. “All they’re thinking about is themselves. I see people running around without masks on and its so selfish.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.