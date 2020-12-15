Tuesday Forecast: Snow in central and western Nebraska with flurries and clouds for Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A storm system will bring accumulating snow to parts of central and western Nebraska Tuesday. The Lincoln area could see a few flurries or perhaps a few light snow showers with no accumulation expected. Expect mainly cloudy skies in the Lincoln area with the high in the upper 20s and and easterly breeze at 5 to 15 mph.

Winter Weather Advisory until 6 PM Tuesday. (1011 Weather Team)

Snowfall potential through Tuesday evening. (1011 Weather Team)

Cold temperatures continue for Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

A few flurries this evening and then mainly cloudy for tonight and cold. Lows in the mid teens. Wednesday will start of mostly cloudy with some sunshine in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will still be a bit below average with the afternoon temperatures in the lower 30s. More sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected on Thursday with the high in the upper 30s. Friday will be the warmest day of the week with the high reaching the lower 40s. There will be a slight chance of a snow shower Friday night into Saturday morning.

A few morning clouds on Saturday, otherwise, mostly sunny in the afternoon with the high in the upper 30s. Sunday will be sunny and nice with temperatures reaching the upper 40s Sunday afternoon.

Winter begins at 4:02 Monday morning central time, but it won’t feel like winter because the afternoon high temperatures will be around 50 degrees.

Milder temperatures expected by the end of the week and into the weekend. (1011 Weather Team)

