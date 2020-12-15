Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast: Snow in central and western Nebraska with flurries and clouds for Lincoln

By Brad Anderson
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A storm system will bring accumulating snow to parts of central and western Nebraska Tuesday. The Lincoln area could see a few flurries or perhaps a few light snow showers with no accumulation expected. Expect mainly cloudy skies in the Lincoln area with the high in the upper 20s and and easterly breeze at 5 to 15 mph.

Winter Weather Advisory until 6 PM Tuesday.
Winter Weather Advisory until 6 PM Tuesday.(1011 Weather Team)
Snowfall potential through Tuesday evening.
Snowfall potential through Tuesday evening.(1011 Weather Team)
Cold temperatures continue for Tuesday.
Cold temperatures continue for Tuesday.(1011 Weather)

A few flurries this evening and then mainly cloudy for tonight and cold. Lows in the mid teens. Wednesday will start of mostly cloudy with some sunshine in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will still be a bit below average with the afternoon temperatures in the lower 30s. More sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected on Thursday with the high in the upper 30s. Friday will be the warmest day of the week with the high reaching the lower 40s. There will be a slight chance of a snow shower Friday night into Saturday morning.

A few morning clouds on Saturday, otherwise, mostly sunny in the afternoon with the high in the upper 30s. Sunday will be sunny and nice with temperatures reaching the upper 40s Sunday afternoon.

Winter begins at 4:02 Monday morning central time, but it won’t feel like winter because the afternoon high temperatures will be around 50 degrees.

Milder temperatures expected by the end of the week and into the weekend.
Milder temperatures expected by the end of the week and into the weekend.(1011 Weather Team)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Health receives its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.
First Nebraska healthcare workers get COVID-19 vaccine
Crews are on scene of a trailer fire near 27th and Cornhusker Highway
LFR on scene of fire near 27th and Cornhusker Highway
Police are searching for two men after arresting another for hitting a third man with his car...
LPD: Man arrested for ramming suspect with car following attempted burglary
Police: Teen found with stolen gun linked to burglary at Russ’s Market
One dead in industrial accident at Smithfield Foods in Crete

Latest News

Brad's Tuesday Forecast
Brad's Tuesday Forecast
Another cloudy, chilly day is expected for Tuesday with highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
Tuesday Forecast: More cloudy, cold weather with areas of light snow
Areas of light to moderate snow are expected Monday night into the day on Tuesday - mainly for...
Ken's Monday Evening Forecast
Temperatures stay cold on Monday with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s across the state.
Monday Forecast: Clouds on the increase this afternoon