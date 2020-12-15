Worker in Smithfield Foods plant in Crete killed in accident

CRETE, Neb. — A worker at the Smithfield Foods plant in Crete died in a workplace accident on Saturday, leading to a lengthy search and recovery mission.

The accident happened Saturday night when a forklift caused storage shelves in a freezer area of the plant’s distribution warehouse to collapse.

Smithfield Foods’ chief administrative officer, Keira Lombardo, said the shelving collapsed onto and killed an employee.

According to a post on the Crete Fire and Rescue Facebook page, the call came in around 9:18 p.m. on Saturday.

Crete Fire and Rescue had 13 people on the scene and were told an employee was trapped under the collapse.

Nebraska Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue was brought in to assist.

The individual was recovered after 4-5 hours of searching, the Facebook post said.

The recovery effort ended around 11 a.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.