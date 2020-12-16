Advertisement

82 members of LFR receive COVID-19 vaccination

LFR Vaccination
LFR Vaccination(1011 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Over 80 first responders were able to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Lincoln on Wednesday morning.

82 members of Lincoln Fire and Rescue were able to receive the vaccination at the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department beginning at 8 a.m.

First responders are among the group in Phase 1A of the Nebraska Vaccination Plan.

LFR Captain Brian Giles was among the first to get the shot and did so without hesitation.

“Not only is it to the benefit of citizens but for my own health,” Giles said. “I’m getting up there in years, so anything I can do to protect myself and protect my family so I can come to work and continue to do what I do.”

The 85 doses came from Bryan Health, which received about 400 vaccinations earlier this week.

On Thursday, another batch of doses will be given to additional EMT’s in partnership with both Bryan Health and CHI Health.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska vs Rutgers
Nebraska vs Rutgers kickoff time moved
Lincoln Police at the 48th & R Target on a reported gun threat inside the store.
Police respond to reported gun threat at Target
Crash at I80, 56th Street
UPDATE: Emergency crews respond to serious crash near 56th and I-80
Worker in Smithfield Foods plant in Crete killed in accident
Granite City staff tells 10/11 they got the igloo idea from restaurants in big cities like New...
Lincoln restaurant and brewery sets up outdoor dining igloos for winter

Latest News

Jeremiah Nyhoff
LPD: Man steals 7 firearms from homeowner
National Signing Day: Huskers welcome 2021 class
A Lincoln non-profit released a video that highlights the sacrifices families of front line...
Lincoln's BLIXT releases "Winter Without Mama" video
The goal of the film is to not only honor our healthcare workers but to show the grief and...
Lincoln’s BLIXT Locally Grown releases short film “Winter Without Mama”