Can’t Catch a Break: East Lincoln neighborhood sees third round of tire slashings

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the third time this year, Lincoln Police are investigating a string of tire slashings in an East Lincoln neighborhood.

Tuesday morning, LPD took six reports of tire slashings in the southern portion of the Meadowlane neighborhood. That sits between Vine and O Streets, from 70th to 81st.

Police tell 10/11 NOW this is the third time vehicles on multiple streets of the neighborhood have been targeted this year. The previous two incidents occurred in November and in early July.

LPD says this latest round happened sometime late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. It’s unclear if the victims are being specifically targeted, or if the group of cases from each month are related. Police are saying this is suspicious.

Investigations are still ongoing and no suspects have been taken into custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 40-2-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.