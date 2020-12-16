COVID-19 to have long-lasting effects on travel industry

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Executive Travel says at certain points during this pandemic it’s seen a 95% drop in business as planes across the country are half full and many even sitting unused.

It says a small holiday travel boost is likely but that it’s going to be years until the travel industry is back to normal.

“Anticipating by the middle of the year well be back to 50% of normal,” said Steve Glenn the president of Executive Travel. “And by the end of the year 60% to 65% of normal, before it gets back to 2019 levels it might take until 2023.”

Glenn says that the pandemic will change business travel forever, with more companies working remotely and opting out of traveling for meetings and conferences.

“Until people get in their office,” said Glenn. “Were not planning that there will be a return to normal for actually several years.”

Glenn says the two biggest things he’s seen come out of this is that travelers are making reservations more last minute, instead of months in advance, and that’s because many airlines have gotten rid of those cancellation policies.

“Areas that haven’t required the vaccination or certain testing, start to come back,” said Glenn. “Mexico, Jamacia, and Aruba but Europe yet in Europe you can’t travel easily in Europe without that 14-day quarantine.”

He also says right now his clients are vacation dreaming as vaccines and testing become available but that when normal travel starts to resume prices will go up anywhere from $50 to $100 per ticket.

“The airlines are really in a bad spot where they’re gonna say hey I’ve only got so many seats I might as well try to get the most money I can out of it,” said Glenn. “I’m telling people to book now and you can always cancel it.”

As for the holidays AAA is expecting 34 million fewer U.S. residents will travel from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3 when compared to 2019.

